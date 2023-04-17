All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
1 hour ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
5 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
5 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
6 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Nursery owner, 59, killed in Ilkley collision while cycling is named as inquest opens

The owner of a chain of children’s nurseries has been named as the victim of a collision between a car and a cyclist in Ilkley earlier this month.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

Adrian Stocks, 59, was struck by an Audi that was overtaking another car as he signalled to turn right onto Denton Bridge on April 2.

Mr Stocks, from Menston, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near the River Wharfe. Two men, aged 19 and 24 and from Bradford, have been arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The inquest into Mr Stocks’ death will open at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on May 9, but a full hearing cannot take place until any criminal proceedings have been completed.

Most Popular
Denton BridgeDenton Bridge
Denton Bridge

Mr Stocks and his wife Della are directors of Cliffe House Day Nurseries. The company has sites in Baildon, Bramhope, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Horsforth, Shipley and Pudsey.

The couple founded the business in 1998 when they were searching for high-quality childcare for their daughters Liberty and Phoebe and son Elliot, who are now adults.