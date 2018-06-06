Officer hospitalised after vehicle repeatedly rammed police car in Bradford

A police officer remained in hospital last night after a vehicle repeatedly rammed a police car in Bradford.

The suspect vehicle had failed to stop for police during the early hours of yesterday morning.

It went on to ram a police car several times before it was abandoned.

West Yorkshire Police said an officer had been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The driver fled the scene but the vehicle was recovered and a forensic examination was due to take place yesterday.

Sharing an update via Twitter, the force command hub said the officer was still in hospital last night but the injuries were not believed to be serious.