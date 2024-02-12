Officer who resisted arrest after domestic abuse allegation could be sacked

PC Daniel McKie has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a disciplinary hearing, which begins on February 20.

According to the force, officers were called to his home in December 2022 as he was accused of being abusive towards his partner after their relationship broke down.

When they attempted to arrest him, the off-duty PC locked himself in a room and refused to come out. They managed to open the door, but he resisted arrest and pushed one of the officers to the floor.

McKie pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, at Sheffield Magistrates' Court the following year.

He received a community order to work with probation for 12 months and was ordered to attend rehabilitation sessions, complete 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 in compensation.

He could be dismissed for gross misconduct following the disciplinary hearing later this month.

It comes after West Yorkshire Police revealed a former officer who crashed while she was drink-driving with a three-year-old child in the car has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Abigail Pigram was told she would have been dismissed by the force if she had not resigned at an earlier date.

The off-duty PC crashed her car in Vale Mill Lane, Keighley after attending a birthday party with the child in August 2022.

She left the scene with the child at around 6pm, without reporting the crash, but returned 90 minutes later and spoke to officers at the scene.