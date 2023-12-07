Officers discover huge cannabis farm set up with 700 plants after raid following tip off

Officers executing a warrant at a commercial property on Collwall Street in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Tuesday December 4 have located a significant cannabis set up and seized over 700 plants.

The pre-planned raid was undertaken following intelligence gathered by officers indicating that drugs were being grown and distributed from the industrial premises.

Two men were arrested at the scene and since been charged in connection.

Damiano Behari, 25, of no fixed abode, and Eneo Guri, 27, also of no fixed abode, have been charged with the cultivation of cannabis.

Both have been remanded in custody to further appear at court.

Local Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Katie Roland-Wilson said: "Some people may think cannabis is a 'harmless' drug however the production and supply of cannabis is often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are recruited to look after the grows.

“Acting on intelligence received, we executed a warrant at the premises in Darnall and within it, we located a cannabis factory with the plans within it having a street value of up to half a million pounds.

