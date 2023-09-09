All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Officers investigating after woman's body recovered from Roundhay Park lake

The body of a woman has been recovered from a lake in Yorkshire.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST

Police were called to Waterloo Lake, in Roundhay Park, Leeds, after a member of the public saw a body in the water.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending a post-mortem examination.

Police tent erected at Roundhay Park in Leeds as police probe the discovery of a woman's body in a lake.Police tent erected at Roundhay Park in Leeds as police probe the discovery of a woman's body in a lake.
Police tent erected at Roundhay Park in Leeds as police probe the discovery of a woman's body in a lake.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information as they work to establish the circumstances and the woman’s identity.The woman is described as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks, and black boots.Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Police said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist with our investigation.“A police cordon will be in place for some time, whilst we continue with our enquiries.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 329 of 9th September.