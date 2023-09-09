Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information as they work to establish the circumstances and the woman’s identity.The woman is described as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks, and black boots.Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Police said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist with our investigation.“A police cordon will be in place for some time, whilst we continue with our enquiries.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 329 of 9th September.