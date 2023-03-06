Officers in West Yorkshire pulled over a car driver after spotting three children under the age of eight not wearing seatbelts.

This weekend officers were deployed on Operation Heelfield to tackle anti-social driving in the North and East of Halifax.

Four people were arrested including a man for Possession of an Offensive Weapon (Axe) and Criminal Damage, police confirmed.

Four vehicles failed to stop and pursued, three of which were motorbikes with enquiries ongoing.

Nine intelligence reports were submitted by officers in relation to vehicles being used by disqualified drivers and drivers with no licences and vehicles suspected to be involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Four people were stopped and searched for Class A Drugs and weapons, police said.

In a social media update, police also confirmed ten tickets were given out to drivers.

"️Three vehicles seized for no insurance and other document offences”, West Yorkshire Police said.

"Ten tickets issued including a driver of a vehicle who was issued a ticket as none of the three children (aged 8, 7 and 2) were wearing seat belts in the vehicle.