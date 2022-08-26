Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

Merseyside Police said a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia's murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday night (Aug 25).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022.

Olivia's family paid tribute to her, describing her as "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born".

They added: "Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn't and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness."

The family had urged people to "do the right thing" and said: "If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass', it is about finding out who took our baby away from us."

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.