Nicholas Oakland, 30, took the car from Holgate Road, York, after its owner Matthew Wilson left the keys in the ignition in February this year. He then proceeded to drive dangerously at speeds of up to 108mph down the A19 towards Selby - at points on the wrong side of the road - before police used a stinger device on the vehicle.

During the chase, Oakland overtook on blind bends and pulled out into oncoming traffic - before the stinger hit two of the tyres. Oakland crashed the car into a field near North Duffield - and police then found Mr Wilson’s terrified Doberman, Jake, in the boot.

Mr Wilson had been waiting with police in York to hear about the dog's return and Jake was tracked by a National Police Air Service helicopter which was able to relay his location to an officer on the ground. Jake suffered from injuries and trauma following the incident. He was diagnosed by a vet as having an injury to his paw, but then days later was reassessed for potential spinal injury. He has since been put to sleep.

The Range Rover crashed by Oakland

Oakland pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal at York Crown Court on Thursday (Oct 20). At a previous hearing he had previously been deemed unfit to plead due to mental health issues. Oakland’s defence Allan Armbrister said his client had been very distressed when he had heard the dog had been put to sleep.

Oakland has 45 previous convictions from some 102 offences.