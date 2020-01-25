One person arrested after North Yorkshire crash kills two people and injures a third

Have your say

Two people have been killed and another has been seriously injured in a crash in North Yorkshire.

The man and woman were in a white Nissan Juke when it collided with a silver Mercedes van on the A59 at Broughton, near Skipton, on Friday night.

The A59 at Broughton, near Skipton, in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the Mercedes van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van has been arrested and was still in custody on Saturday morning.

The A59 remained closed on Saturday morning and officers have requested that people avoid the area whilst the investigation is ongoing.

The road is expected to be reopened later this afternoon.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who saw the crash at around 9.40pm, or who may have seen the vehicles shortly prior to the collision.

They are also interested in any possible dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 12200013851. Alternatively you can email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk