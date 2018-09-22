One-year-old taken to hospital after man crashes car into wall in Leeds

Have your say

A one-year-old has been taken to hospital after a driver crashed into a wall in Leeds.

Four police cars were called to Harehills Lane, Leeds, at just after 5.38pm after reports of a crash.

Officers found that a driver had attempted to turn in the road and crashed into a wall.

The incident involved just the male driver's own car.

The man and a one-year-old passenger were both taken to Leeds General Infirmary as a precaution but neither are thought to be seriously injured.

Police were present on the road for a few hours while the crash scene was dealt with.

