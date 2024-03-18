Thair Iqbal, 54, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday March 15 charged with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control injuring a person.

On 19 September 2023, at 5.40pm, officers from South Yorkshire Police received a call to report a dog on the loose around Handsworth Road in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog, a Bullmastiff breed, had escaped from its property and while loose attacked an innocent man who was walking with his partner and their pet.

Owner of dog who attacked innocent man in Yorkshire appears in court

The victim, aged 39, suffered injuries to his hand and upper body, requiring hospital treatment.

His dog also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Officers attended the scene and contained the dog in a nearby garden before taking it to kennels.

An investigation was launched to find its owner, who following enquiries was identified as Iqbal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iqbal, of Sheffield, signed the dog over to South Yorkshire Police and the decision was made to put it to sleep.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “The reason the victim in this investigation was bitten was due to poor dog ownership.

“The owner had left his dog in the garden and left his property. His fencing was not high enough to contain the dog and he was unaware of its actions while loose.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions. If your dog causes fear or harm, you are the one going to court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the dog was seized by officers, members of the public contacted the police control room to raise their concerns.

Parents of children attending a nearby nursery expressed their worry of how close the dog was to a place where children are every day, police said.

One witness described seeing ‘two adults who looked terrified hiding behind a bin from the dog for their own safety’.

Iqbal was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CI Cheney added: “A further report we received following the incident was to inform us they had previously had concerns about the dog, but seeing it was in a well-fed condition, didn’t report it.

“Reporting your concerns to us of a dog that causes fear or harm in our community can be the difference between someone being seriously injured, or even killed.

“We don’t just seize a dog, it’s about educating the owner and ensuring that anyone living with the dog, including children and vulnerable adults, are safeguarded.