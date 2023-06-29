All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Owner of luxury car dealership in Yorkshire to go on trial accused of stealing customers' Porsches and fraud

The owner of a luxury Porsche dealership in Yorkshire is to stand trial accused of 16 counts of fraud and theft against customers.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

Andrew Mearns, 54, ran Gmund Cars, which specialised in the sale and modification of classic models, from 2006 until the business was dissolved. He had a showroom at the Nidd Valley Business Park in Knaresborough.

Mearns, now living in Wales, appeared at York Crown Court on Thursday to give his pleas to all 16 of the charges against him, which span a period of time from 2015 until 2020. Thirteen of the allegations related to fraud for personal gain against customers, including one of carrying out work other than what was agreed, while three were of stealing a Porsche vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is accused of the theft of Adrian Pyrah’s £130,000 Porsche 356 in 2019, John Hebson’s £160,000 Porsche Turbo in 2018 and a Porsche 911 Carrera worth £65,000 in 2018.

Most Popular
Stock image of a Porsche CayenneStock image of a Porsche Cayenne
Stock image of a Porsche Cayenne

Other victims named in court were Peter Whitby, Marcus Singh, Anthony Place, Matthew Lancaster, John Reeder, Matthew Saphier, Robert Hayes and David Bell.

Mearns denied all charges and the court was told that due to the expected three-week duration of the trial involving 25 witnesses, the case would have to be accommodated at a larger venue yet to be finalised and could not take place at York Crown.

Mearns’ defence rests on his barrister’s assertion that much of the evidence against him is ‘contestable’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mearns, who was granted unconditional bail until his trial, has since been declared bankrupt. His wife Samantha, who was involved in the company until 2018, is a former Conservative councillor for Knaresborough Scriven Park and caseworker for local MP Andrew Jones. She is not facing any criminal charges.