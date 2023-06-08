The owner of a mobile phone shop who rented a unit in a council-run business centre has admitted to selling fake Samsung products in court.

Batley Enterprise Centre tenant Hama Amin Wahab Zahid, of Fartown in Huddersfield, committed the offences while running Fone Den Plus Ltd. This week he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court for sentencing.

He pleaded guilty to five charges relating to counterfeit goods seized as part of a West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service investigation.

His stock included 27 Samsung-branded travel adaptors, 214 pairs of earphones, 119 phone backs and 109 screens; and 21 Apple-branded leather cases. All were found to bear fake trademarks.

The phone shop was based in a unit at Batley Enterprise Centre

He was fined £3,333 with costs of £1,748, having already been given a 12-month community order and 40 hours of unpaid work for two other offences.

The phone shop was raided in September 2021, when 58 bags of evidence were removed.

At the hearing, magistrates stated that counterfeit electronic goods had not been put through rigorous product testing to meet safety standards.

Coun Habiban Zaman from Kirklees Council said: “Sales of counterfeit goods of this type pose serious risks to the community. Counterfeiting is not a victimless crime, it takes money from the legitimate economy, and places it in the shadow economy, and rips off consumers and honest businesses.”