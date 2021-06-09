Pair charged over alleged racist social media video targeted at Home Secretary Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming are accused of an offence under section 127 of the Communications Act following complaints about a post in January 2021.

It is alleged the pair sent a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message or matter via a public communication network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CPS said the defendants were summonsed on May 29.

Henderson, 28, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, and Cumming, 26, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, are due before magistrates on June 29.

Janine Smith, chief Crown prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: “Following complaints in relation to a video targeted at Home Secretary Priti Patel and posted on social media in January 2021, the CPS has authorised Nottinghamshire Police to charge Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming with sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network.

“They will appear at Nottingham/Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 29.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.