The vandals have struck at two of the three Yorkshire Water sites in the Washburn Valley, near Harrogate; Fewston and Swinsty.

The new parking fees only came into effect on January 22 and are intended to fund rangers and land management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water confirmed that the machines had been damaged and cameras removed.

Yorkshire Water car park in the Washburn Valley

Despite the meters being out of action, visitors are still required to pay to park by using an app, which can be done from home.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, ANPR cameras at Swinsty and Fewston have been stolen and the parking machines at the sites have been vandalised. We are working closely with the police and will be sharing any relevant information required for their investigation.

"Payments will be taken via the phone line stated on the signage and the RingGo app while we work to repair the machines and install new cameras. Visitors have until midnight on the day of their visit to pay, so this can be done when they return home. We have put up signage at the sites to inform visitors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nine rangers funded by the parking profits are the part of the first in-house team to work for Yorkshire Water.