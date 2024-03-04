Parking meters vandalised and ANPR cameras stolen at Fewston and Swinsty reservoirs after Yorkshire Water introduce charges
The vandals have struck at two of the three Yorkshire Water sites in the Washburn Valley, near Harrogate; Fewston and Swinsty.
The new parking fees only came into effect on January 22 and are intended to fund rangers and land management.
Yorkshire Water confirmed that the machines had been damaged and cameras removed.
Despite the meters being out of action, visitors are still required to pay to park by using an app, which can be done from home.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, ANPR cameras at Swinsty and Fewston have been stolen and the parking machines at the sites have been vandalised. We are working closely with the police and will be sharing any relevant information required for their investigation.
"Payments will be taken via the phone line stated on the signage and the RingGo app while we work to repair the machines and install new cameras. Visitors have until midnight on the day of their visit to pay, so this can be done when they return home. We have put up signage at the sites to inform visitors."
The nine rangers funded by the parking profits are the part of the first in-house team to work for Yorkshire Water.
Parking costs £1 an hour or £3 for six hours. There is also an annual pass option and Blue Badge holders do not have to pay. The third reservoir is Thruscross.