Paul Anderson set to be Humberside Police chief constable after being backed by panel

Humberside Police’s deputy chief constable Paul Anderson is set to take the top job in August.

The officer of over 30 years came to the force from Police Scotland in 2019, first as assistant chief constable and most recently as deputy.

Mr Anderson is described as playing “a significant part in the force’s recent success”, which came out of special measures in 2018 and has become one of the highest performing forces in the country.

He was unanimously approved by a six-strong selection panel, including community and business representatives and police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison. Subject to a confirmation hearing with the Humberside Police and Crime Panel, he will become chief constable on August 1.