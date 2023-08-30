All Sections
Paul Flowers: Former Co-op Bank boss and Yorkshire councillor accused of fraud

Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers has been accused of defrauding someone of carpets and by using cheques while acting under a power of attorney.
By Pat Hurst, PA
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST

The case against the 73-year-old was detailed in court listings at a hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court, where the case was adjourned until next week. Flowers was not present for the brief hearing on Wednesday because his lawyers said he had not received notification.

Flowers, a former Methodist minister and Labour councillor in both Rochdale and Bradford, was chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013. He is accused of fraud by abuse of position.

The full charge against Flowers listed in court reads: "Between 28/6/16 and 28/10/17 at Salford committed fraud in that while occupying a position, namely Enduring Power of Attorney, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not act against the financial interests of Margaret Mary Jarvis, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely staircase, carpets and 11 cheques paid to the defendant, for yourself, contrary to Sections 1 and 4 of the Fraud Act 2006."

Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers has been accused of defrauding someone of carpets and by using cheques while acting under a power of attorney. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA WireFormer Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers has been accused of defrauding someone of carpets and by using cheques while acting under a power of attorney. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Rafih Khan, prosecuting, told magistrates that a letter informing Flowers of the court hearing had been sent but the defendant's lawyers told the court his legal team had only been informed about it on Tuesday.

Chair of the bench Jane Whittington agreed to a defence application to have the matter adjourned for a week so Flowers could attend the next hearing.

She said: "This case will be adjourned until 6th September, if you could warn your client he will be arrested if he does not attend."