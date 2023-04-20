A woman has been jailed for life after she admitted murdering her husband who was beaten to death and later found to have ingested a lethal drug overdose.

Sheffield Crown Court had heard during a recent trial that Pauline Caster, aged 44, had pleaded not guilty to murdering her 43-year-old husband Kevin Caster after he was found seriously injured by emergency services at their home on High Hazel Crescent, Catcliffe, Rotherham, on October 19, 2021, and was later pronounced dead.

However, the defendant pleaded guilty to murder during the early stages of the trial on April 19 and she was sentenced on April 20 to life imprisonment with an ‘exceptional’ minimum term of seven years and three months to be served before she can be considered for release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Caster: “The circumstances of this case are both tragic and extremely unusual. First, the lives each of you led to together may have been characterised as comprehensively wretched. Your conduct was corrosive for both of you. It was and has been described by family members as a toxic relationship.”

A 44-year-old woman who admitted murdering her husband has been jailed for a minimum term of seven years and three months. Pauline Caster was sentenced today (Thursday 20 April) at Sheffield Crown Court. She was sentenced to life in prison and will serve at least seven years and three months before being considered for release.

He added: "Second, the particular unusual fact of this case is that regardless of what you did to the victim he would have died in any event within a few minutes of you inflicting the physical injuries upon him. It appears he had taken an overdose of an epileptic drug. It was a fatal overdose.”

Prosecuting barrister Imran Shafi KC previously said CCTV footage of the couple’s home had captured the accused stamping, punching and striking downwards with her arms flailing inside the property.

A post-mortem examination concluded either the assault injuries or the mixed drug toxicity could have proved fatal and that the death was caused by a combination of both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court also heard that a toxicology report stated that Lamotrigine, cocaine, and other drug traces were detected in Kevin Caster’s blood following his death, and the Lamotrigine was detected well in excess of the ranges reported in other Lamotrigine-related fatalities.

Judge Richardson confirmed former soldier Kevin Caster had ingested an overdose of his wife’s prescribed epilepsy drug Lamotrigine that would also most certainly have killed him and Mr Shafi said Pauline Caster was to be sentenced on the basis she had nothing to do with the administration of the medication.

Mr Shafi said the prosecution was unable to say whether or not the deceased voluntarily ingested Lamotrigine but what he could say was that between 7.54pm and 8.03pm a figure believed to be the defendant was captured on CCTV stamping, punching and striking downwards towards the floor with their arms flailing.

He also claimed that the defendant appeared to stop stamping and walk down the garden before returning to the front door and continuing to strike out towards the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shafi claimed the defendant stamped on and kicked Kevin Caster on the floor on seven separate occasions between 7.54pm and 8.17pm.

The relationship of the couple, who were parents to three children, was described by Mr Shafi as volatile with arguments and violence. He said that they had abused drugs and alcohol and police had attended their home.

Mr Shafi said witnesses had heard arguing and the defendant claiming her husband had beaten her and another had stated she had heard Pauline Caster say, ‘Are you hurting you b*****d?’.

He added that Pauline Caster had also claimed to a paramedic that former soldier Mr Caster had been involved in an altercation while he had been out and when he returned he had taken tablets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Shafi said the defendant had expressed jealousy and anger and resentment towards Kevin Caster and phone evidence included a recording of the couple talking about a threesome and the defendant, now of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, being upset about another woman.

Judge Richardson said it was important to note that Pauline Caster’s intention had been to inflict grievous bodily harm and it had not been to kill her husband.

Defence barrister Anthony Berry said the couple’s children greatly loved and admired their father and they continue to support their mother and hope that she will recover from her time in prison and there are plans for them and her grandchildren to visit her.

Mr Berry added: “All she wants to do is to do her best to impress those who are responsible for her well-being and detention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richardson had told Pauline Caster that she had been ‘very sensible’ to plead guilty and her plea was an act of courage. He also told her: “I cannot emphasise how exceptional and unusual this case is in so many respects.”

Judge Richardson acknowledged Pauline Caster’s guilty plea, her ‘baleful upbringing’, her ‘wretched relationship’, and her family’s continued support before he sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum term of seven years and three months before she can be considered for release.

Kevin Caster’s mother, who said her son’s life had deteriorated after the loss of his father, stated: “No mother should have to attend the Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre and identify the body of her son, and that day will be with me forever.” She added: “He was a happy child and was always smiling and in fact he was nicknamed Smiler.”

Mr Caster’s mother also said: “It’s clear to me that Pauline and Kevin loved each other. This love however was toxic. They had an unhealthy obsession with each other and were very co-dependent. It’s sad they came to care more about drugs than their children or our family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I had always hoped he would turn his life around but this will never happen because Pauline has taken him from me forever. The date he died, a part of me died. Kevin will always be my baby.”