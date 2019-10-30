Pawel Relowicz appears in court charged with murder of Hull university student Libby Squire

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder and rape of Hull University student Libby Squire.

The 21-year-old disappeared after a night out with friends at the Welly nightclub in Beverley Road in the early hours of Feburary 1.

Libby Squire.

Following extensive searches, her body was recovered from the Humber Estuary just over six weeks later on Wednesday, March 20

Pawel Relowicz was charged with Libby's murder and rape earlier this month.

Relowicz, 25, appeared at Hull Magistrates Court via video link from HMP Wakefield on Wednesday afternoon.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

Flowers at the bench in Beverley Road, Hull, where Libby Squire was last seen.

The charges he faces were read out in court by the legal advisor.

Read more: Pawel Relowicz charged with murder and rape of Hull student Libby Squire

She said: "Firstly on February 1, 2019 at Hull, you murdered Liberty Squire."

The second charge of rape was alleged to have taken place between January 31 and February 1.

Prosecuting Kate Fairburn said: "These are matters that can only be dealt with at the Crown Court.

"They are indictable only matters and I ask that the case be sent to Hull Crown Court."

Relowicz, formerly of Raglan Street, will appear at Hull Crown Court tomorrow at 10am.

No application for bail was made and Relowicz was remanded into custody.