West Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have extradited a man from Pakistan wanted in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford in 2005.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was arrested by Pakistani Police in January 2020.

On Wednesday April 12 he was brought back to a police station in West Yorkshire and formally charged with six offences, the force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s been charged with murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder: Man charged with murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford 18 years on in major development

Khan has been remanded into custody to appear before Westminster magistrates in the morning (Thursday).