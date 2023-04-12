All Sections
PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder: Man charged with murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford 18 years on in major development

West Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have extradited a man from Pakistan wanted in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford in 2005.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 22:17 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 22:17 BST

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was arrested by Pakistani Police in January 2020.

On Wednesday April 12 he was brought back to a police station in West Yorkshire and formally charged with six offences, the force said.

He’s been charged with murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Khan has been remanded into custody to appear before Westminster magistrates in the morning (Thursday).

A statement released by police said: “West Yorkshire Police are grateful to the National Crime Agency, the Pakistani Authorities and the CPS for their invaluable assistance in this matter.”