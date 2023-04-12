Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was arrested by Pakistani Police in January 2020.
On Wednesday April 12 he was brought back to a police station in West Yorkshire and formally charged with six offences, the force said.
He’s been charged with murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.
Khan has been remanded into custody to appear before Westminster magistrates in the morning (Thursday).
A statement released by police said: “West Yorkshire Police are grateful to the National Crime Agency, the Pakistani Authorities and the CPS for their invaluable assistance in this matter.”