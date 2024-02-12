Detectives from Humberside Police are investigating the sex attack which happened in Pearson Park in Hull in the early hours of the morning on Thursday (Feb 8). Officers have been carrying out extensive investigations into the attack and are now asking for any members of the public with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jon Jeffs, who is leading the investigation, said: “The victim has understandably been left distressed and we are providing him with support alongside partnering agencies”.

“I know this incident will be of extreme concern to the local community. I want to offer my reassurance that over the course of the last 48 hours I’ve had a team of detectives conducting multiple lines of enquiry alongside the review of CCTV in and around the area to identify the person involved.

The entrance to Pearson Park, Hull. Picture: Terry Carrott

“As a part of those enquiries, we are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have been in or around the Pearson Park area between 4.45am and 5.30am. Equally if anyone has information, no matter how small, please contact us, it could be the vital piece of information we need to further our investigation.

“Whilst incidents of this nature remain incredibly rare, I would urge members of the public to please remain vigilant.

“We have been, and continue to treat this investigation as a priority, and members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in and around Princess Avenue throughout the weekend as officers from our Neighbourhood Policing team step up patrols.

“I would appeal for any information from anyone that might help us with our enquiries then please do call to get in touch with us.”