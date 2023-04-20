West Yorkshire Police were called to Station Road in Chapeltown, Leeds, at rush hour yesterday (Apr 19). Officers were called at around 5pm to reports of a crash between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a 50-year-old man.
A statement from the force said: “At around 5pm, we were called to reports of a collision between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian on Station Road. The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but sadly died a short time after he arrived.
“The driver of the Golf, an 18-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been assisting us with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 709 of April 19. Footage can be emailed through to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.