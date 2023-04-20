A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Station Road in Chapeltown, Leeds, at rush hour yesterday (Apr 19). Officers were called at around 5pm to reports of a crash between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a 50-year-old man.

A statement from the force said: “At around 5pm, we were called to reports of a collision between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian on Station Road. The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but sadly died a short time after he arrived.

“The driver of the Golf, an 18-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been assisting us with our enquiries.”

Police are appealing for information.