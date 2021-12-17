The pedestrian was hit by a single-decker bus on the junction of Spring Bank and Beverly Road on Ferensway in Hull at 6.45am on Thursday.

They were rushed to hospital where they are having emergency treatment.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses of the incident, or the moments prior, to come forward.

In particular, officers are interested in any information surrounding the movements of the pedestrian before the incident.

If you witnessed or have dash cam footage of the collision, or the moments prior, contact the police on non-emergency number 101, quoting log 71 of 16 December.