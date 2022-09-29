South Yorkshire Police said Penistone Road, in Sheffield, is closed in both directions between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road “following a collision”.

Bradfield Road is also closed from the junction of Penistone Road to the junction with Middlewood Road, and Langsett Road, Owlerton Green is also closed.

The service road off Penistone Road between McDonald's and B&Q is also closed.

Penistone Road in Sheffield is closed this morning, amid reports that a police officer was injured in an incident

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “The closures are expected to be in place until mid-morning. People are asked to avoid the area and please find alternative routes.”

No further details have been released by the force, but there are reports that a police officer was injured.

Eye witnesses posting online claim a dark coloured 4X4 was involved in a collision with a police officer.

Video footage is believed to show one officer jumping out of the way of the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad