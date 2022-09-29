Penistone Road Sheffield: Special constable hit by vehicle after reports of man with gun

South Yorkshire Police were called at 9.45pm last night (Wednesday, September 28, 2022) to a report of man with a firearm on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, at the junction with KFC.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and a Special Constable was injured after being in collision with a vehicle, suspected to have been stolen.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”

You can access the force’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/