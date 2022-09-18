A number of people have received calls from people who claim their relative is in custody and they need to transfer cash to a police “safe account” to assist them.

They are also told they must tell bank staff that the money is for a relative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraudsters have also been phoning people and claiming they were victims of a bank scam and need to withdraw a large amount of cash so police can come and meet them, and inspect it.

South Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent warning about the bank scam

South Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent warning, claiming a number of people have already been caught out.

It has also said that police officers will never ask people to withdraw cash or hand over bank details.

In a statement, the force said: “If you have received a call and you are unsure if it is genuine, hang up the phone and call us back on 101 from a different phone to double check.

“If you don’t have an alternative phone available, ask a relative or trusted friend to call us , or wait at least 30 minutes after you have hung up before you call us back as fraudsters may stay on the line.

“If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, you can make a report to Action Fraud.”

It added: “If you have elderly or vulnerable relatives, please pass this information along to them.”