People in Yorkshire warned about scammers posing as police officers
People in South Yorkshire have been warned about scammers posing as police officers.
A number of people have received calls from people who claim their relative is in custody and they need to transfer cash to a police “safe account” to assist them.
They are also told they must tell bank staff that the money is for a relative.
Fraudsters have also been phoning people and claiming they were victims of a bank scam and need to withdraw a large amount of cash so police can come and meet them, and inspect it.
Most Popular
South Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent warning, claiming a number of people have already been caught out.
It has also said that police officers will never ask people to withdraw cash or hand over bank details.
In a statement, the force said: “If you have received a call and you are unsure if it is genuine, hang up the phone and call us back on 101 from a different phone to double check.
“If you don’t have an alternative phone available, ask a relative or trusted friend to call us , or wait at least 30 minutes after you have hung up before you call us back as fraudsters may stay on the line.
“If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, you can make a report to Action Fraud.”
It added: “If you have elderly or vulnerable relatives, please pass this information along to them.”
You can contact Action Fraud online, by visiting actionfraud.police.uk, or by calling 0300 123 2040.