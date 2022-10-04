Pervert jailed after secretly filming people in bathrooms using hidden cameras

Tom Lundgren, 24, was also found to have more than 7,500 indecent images and dozens of extreme pornographic pictures on his electronic devices.

He was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, September 30 after admitting a string of offences.

Police officers found the indecent images on his devices when they went to his home in Gomersal, in May 2020.

Among them were 1,855 pictures in the most serious category as well as images of victims he had recorded using devices hidden in bathrooms.

There were also 1,507 Category B images and 4,461 Category C images as well as 35 extreme pornography images, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said said it had "worked hard" to track down the people Lundgren had recorded without consent.

He pleaded guilty to charges including making indecent pictures of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal, and eight charges of voyeurism.

