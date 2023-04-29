Pervert jailed for ten years after sexual conversations with two children online

A man has been jailed for ten years after he was convicted of using the internet to engage in sexual conversations with two children.

Nathan Roe, 21, of Tyersal Close in Bradford, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court after he was convicted of several offences between December 2021 and August 2022.

His ten-year sentence also included a charge of making indecent images of children.

His most recent offences came to light after he was convicted last August of engaging in sexual communication with a child, which led to him being served with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Following an investigation into these matters he pleaded guilty to all 13 of the charges against him.

Speaking after Roe was sentenced, the officer in the case PC Janine Earlie of the Protective Services Crime department, said: “This sentence fully recognises the seriousness of Roe’s offending and the danger he posed to children by engaging them in sexual conversations.