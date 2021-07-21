Peter Pumpkin was stolen from the Neat Marsh Road area of Preston at around 11.30pm on Saturday, July 17.

His devastated owners contacted Humberside Police who issued an urgent appeal to find him after it was revealed he required daily medication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, Peter Pumpkin was located in a dyke not far from his home on Tuesday evening.

Peter Pumpkin was stolen from the Neat Marsh Road area of Preston at around 11.30pm on Saturday, July 17.

Sergeant Julie Fenton said: “We are truly saddened to announce that Peter was located deceased, in a dyke not far from his home address in Preston.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the search for the missing pony, the family of Peter have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community .

“My heartfelt condolences go to his owners following their tragic loss.