Pictures show Baitings Dam cordoned off as bomb squad called after reports of a grenade
Bomb disposal squad was called to a Calderdale beauty spot after a suspected explosive was spotted.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Baitings Dam, Ripponden after a suspected grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges were seen shortly after 4.40pm on Sunday, September 4.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an area close to Baitings Dam, near Ripponden Hall, Calderdale, shortly after 4.40pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of a grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges being spotted close to the water."