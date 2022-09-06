West Yorkshire Police were called to Baitings Dam, Ripponden after a suspected grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges were seen shortly after 4.40pm on Sunday, September 4.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an area close to Baitings Dam, near Ripponden Hall, Calderdale, shortly after 4.40pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of a grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges being spotted close to the water."

Pictures by Glynn Beck show the cordon at the scene.

Police at Baitings Dam. Picture by Glynn Beck