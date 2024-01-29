Pictures show flower tributes left after newborn baby found dead in Yorkshire pub

Police were alerted on Sunday (Jan 28) after the body of a newborn baby girl was found in the toilet area of The Three Horseshoes pub, in Oulton.

At around 4.45pm, emergency services attended the scene where the baby was confirmed as deceased by attending paramedics.

A full investigation is now underway by detectives .

DCI James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.

“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

“If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.

“Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”

