Pictures show shocking state of Yorkshire car repair shop which breached health and safety regulations
Brightside Motors Ltd has been prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for breaching health and safety regulations.
The firm failed to fulfil a basic requirement and provide clean and suitable welfare facilities for its staff, HSE inspector Kirstie Durrans said
After the HSE inspected the premises in June 2021, on Holywell Road, in Sheffield, the firm was serviced with an improvement notice to ensure it provided suitable toilets and washing facilities for its workers.
Inspectors found there was no supply of clean, hot and cold water, no soap and no toilet paper. The firm was sent a letter by the HSE outlining its health and safety breaches.
The HSE inspected the site again in 2021, this time in December, and found the company had taken no action to tackle the issues. It was then served with two further improvement notices, but again it failed to comply ahead of the deadline of January 2023.
The company pleaded guilty to breaching Section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, and was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay £3,292.77 in costs at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 24.
HSE inspector Kirstie Durrans said: “The provision of suitable, clean welfare facilities is a basic requirement that this company has failed to meet. HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fail to comply with the requirements of enforcement notices.”
This HSE prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer Samantha Crockett and supported by HSE paralegal officer Gabrielle O’Sullivan.
