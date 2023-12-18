A planning enforcement case has opened after a Grade II-listed building was seen being used illegally by a church group and as residential flats.

The former Public Benefit Shoe Company shop and warehouse on Hessle Road in Hull was built in 1896, and used as commercial premises until 2018, when a family-owned workwear shop closed down.

Since then, the building has been taken over by cannabis growers while vacant and historic items have been removed from the frontage, including the original Public Benefit Shoe Company sign dating from when the site supplied cheap footwear in the late Victorian period.

The signs were a key part of the building's heritage, as the Public Benefit was one of the first ‘chain’ retailers, founded in Hull’s Prospect Street in 1875 but eventually expanding across the country through mergers with rivals.

The upper floor has been converted into flats called the Mahmood Apartments and the ground floor is being used for meetings by a church group. Neither change of use has planning consent.

The building’s use and ownership came under scrutiny again this weekend after video footage emerged on social media of local residents confronting members of the church about inconsiderate pavement parking during worship.

When Malcolm Shields closed the Premier Work and Leisurewear business in 2018, it had been in his family since his father opened it in 1919 and they had supplied clothing to generations of Hull trawler crews. He was in his 90s when he gave up the shop, and the building, which he had owned, later sold at auction for around £150,000 to Mahmood Builder Ltd.

Mr Shields told the Hull Daily Mail at the time that he had been reassured that the building would remain in its historic condition with no alterations, yet just four years later Humberside Police raided a large cannabis farm inside.

Hull City Council said: “The council served a Listed Building Enforcement Notice in November in respect of unauthorised works undertaken at 152-154 Hessle Road. The noticed has been appealed and as a result, formal action has been suspended until it has been determined by the Planning Inspectorate.