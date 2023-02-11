Plumber jailed after illegally installing new boiler for 77-year-old Leeds woman

A plumber has been jailed for 16 months after illegally installing a new boiler for a 77-year-old woman without being registered.

Christopher Roland Shaw, also known as Chris Parker and trading as SOS Express Plumbing, attended the woman’s home on Newport Road, Headingley, Leeds, between October 9 and 15, 2015, where he was hired to carry out gas work.

Mr Shaw had been assisting the woman with general plumbing needs for a number of years and told her he fitted the water heater in her bathroom.

As a result of this, the woman believed Mr Shaw was able to work on gas appliances.

The woman, was 77 at the time, asked Mr Shaw to remove an existing gas boiler and installed a new combination boiler at a total cost of £1157.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found Mr Shaw was not registered with the Gas Safety Register (GSR), a legal requirement whilst carrying out gas work.

Mr Shaw’s work at the woman’s home was subsequently investigated by GSR, which identified several issues. Some of these issues were deemed as ‘at risk,’ meaning they could be a danger to life or the property in the future.

Mr Shaw had previously been prohibited from carrying out gas work by HSE and had subsequently been investigated and prosecuted for similar illegal gas work, resulting in a custodial sentence in 2015.

Christopher Roland Shaw, of Leeds, Yorkshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974, Section 33(1)(g) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and Regulations 3(1) and 3(3) of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998. Mr Shaw was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court on 9 February 2023.

HSE inspector Darian Dundas said: “Whilst checks could have been made with Gas Safe Register to identify whether Mr Shaw was registered and competent to carry out the gas works prior to any work being undertaken, Mr Shaw knew that he was not allowed to do this work.

