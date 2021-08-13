Plymouth shooting latest: Police confirm identity of gunman and ages of his five dead and two injured victims

A police press conference in Plymouth

They have confirmed his identity as Jake Davison, 22, after Davison's name had already been widely circulated in the media.

They have not named any of the victims but confirmed that he killed a 51-year-old woman known to him, a three-year-old girl, a 43-year-old man related to the child, a 59-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 33-year-old man and 53-year-old woman known to each other were injured and remain in hospital.

Davison was a certified firearms holder who had regular contact with Devon and Cornwall Police as part of the licensing process.

YouTube has suspended an account believed to belong to the gunman in which he made references to 'incel' ideology and his virginity.

The latest statement from Devon and Cornwall Police read: "Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a shooting in Keyham, Plymouth on Thursday evening which has left six people dead.

"Police were called shortly 6.11pm on Thursday after shots were reported as being fired in the Biddick Drive area of the city.

"Firearms officers attended and two women and two men as well as the offender were all found deceased in the area.

"The offender was reported deceased at 6.23pm. An injured woman also died later at Derriford Hospital.

"Those deceased were a 51-year-old woman who was known to the offender, a three year-old girl and a related 43-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman who died later in hospital.

"The 22-year-old offender who took his own life at the scene is believed to be 22-year-old Jake Davison who lives locally.

"Two other people, a 53-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man who were known to each other, were injured at the scene and continue to be treated in hospital. Neither are seriously injured.

Devon & Cornwall Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: “This is a truly shocking and tragic incident which has seen five people and an offender lose their life.

“The impact on the local community of Keyham, the city of Plymouth and many communities across the country in which relatives of the deceased live will be felt for many months and years.

“I have already been involved in extensive discussions with Plymouth City Council and local community leaders earlier today and we are committed to playing our part in helping the community deal with the impact a event like this brings.”

There will now be a full investigation and inquiry into Davison's firearms licence.

Chief Constable Sawyer added: “I am immensely proud of how my officers dealt with the initial call and response to what was described as an extremely distressing scene.

“Both non-armed and armed officers attended within six minutes to what was a very fast moving event.

“We will now take whatever time is necessary to examine some 13 scenes within the immediate area. This may cause some disruption to the local community, for which we apologise, but there must be a forensic analysis to piece together any evidence possible

“This was a deeply traumatic event and I know local people will be worried and concerned.

“Anybody wanting support can contact the Victim Support’s National Helpline on 0808 1689 111.

“We will continue to talk and listen to our communities and support them in any way we can over the coming days and weeks.”

Devon & Cornwall Police have established a dedicated phone line for anyone with information concerning Thursday’s incident to contact.