Police appeal after a man is hit by a tram in Sheffield

Police in South Yorkshire are investigating a collision between a man and a tram.

By Emma Ryan
7 hours ago

At around 7pm last night (Friday December 2), emergency services were called to the tram lines near to the Valley Centertainment food and retail centre at Broughton Lane.

Reports had been made that a man had been found injured and it has since been determined that he was involved in a collision with a tram.

He was taken to hospital and remains there in a serious but stable condition and police were at the scene last night and today carrying out further enquiries.

Any witnesses to the collision, which took place between the tram stops at Ikea and Valley Centertainment, are asked to get in touch with the Roads Policing Group who are leading the investigation into what happened.

Witnesses can contact police by ringing 101 or via the webchat or online portal

Quote incident number 778 of 2 December 2022.