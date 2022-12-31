A much-loved heron that made its home in woods near Sheffield has been found dead in suspicious circumstances.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses in relation to a dead heron found amongst undergrowth in the Greystones area of Sheffield.

“The bird is a regular sighting for birdwatchers in the area and had been photographed around lunchtime on Thursday 29 December, fishing in the pool just up from Shepherd Wheel, between Bluebell Wood and Whiteley Woods. Later that evening, it was sadly found dead.

“Were you the area on 29 December between lunchtime and 7pm? The Porter Brook and Whiteley Woods trail has been very busy during the holiday period so somebody may have seen something out of the ordinary.

The heron was a regular sight in Whiteley Woods and popular with birdwatchers

“Herons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“Specialist wildlife crime officers attended and seized the bird and X-rays were carried out immediately by a local vets. These have not given a clear cause of death at this time but the bird showed considerable puncture wounds to its head, consistent with being attacked by an animal, however this is possibly postmortem trauma.

