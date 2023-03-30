All Sections
Police appeal after man in car with 'taxi stickers' indecently exposes himself to women

Police are appealing for information in relation to an indecent exposure incident in Middlesbrough.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 30th Mar 2023, 07:42 BST

Two women were walking along Corporation Road in the city between 2.45am and 3am on March 5, when a silver Skoda Octavia with dark coloured taxi stickers pulled up beside them. The man inside began talking to them before indecently exposing himself.

Cleveland Police said: “The suspect is described as an Asian male with dark hair aged between his late 20s and early 30s. He has also been described as thin in build and was wearing dark-coloured clothing on the top and cream coloured trousers.

“Enquiries are ongoing including working with taxi companies.”

A man in a car with taxi stickers exposed himself to two women in Middlesbrough, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 042219. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.