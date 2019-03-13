Police appeal after man stabbed in robbery in Huddersfield

West Yorkshire Police are today appealing for information regarding an armed robbery in Huddersfield last month.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, February 11 on Wood Street at the junction with Kirkgate.

- > College lecturer found guilty of blue badge fraud in Huddersfield



A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The 24-year-old male victim was walking home with a friend at around 1.45am when he was approached by two males.

"The males then assaulted the victim and inflicted a stab wound in his stomach before fleeing the scene, taking an amount of money from him."

Police have described the first suspect as a black male, 25 to 30 years old, of slim build. He was wearing black clothing and had dreadlocks to his chin.

The force describes the second suspect as a black male, 25 to 30 years old, of slim build with a short afro hair-style. He was also wearing black clothing and a hooded top.

Both males spoke with a London accent.

Enquiries are ongoing by Kirklees CID.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190075689.

For those who wish to stay anonymous, information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.