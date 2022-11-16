Police appeal for information on serial flasher with 'distinctive ginger hair'

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down a man following a series of indecent exposures in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police has issued the appeal following a spate of incidents between August and October this year – all happening between 1.30pm and 4pm in the Thorpe Hesley and Scholes areas of Rotherham. Women have contacted police on each occasion to say they have seen a lone man exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

Police say they do not have an e-fit of the suspect, but have described him as having distinctive ginger hair.

Investigations Officer Juliet Cooper said: “The women who have reported this individual to us all say they were in somewhat secluded areas, near woodland or on country lanes, in and around Thorpe Hesley and Scholes village. The incidents that have been reported to us happened in the afternoon, with a rough timescale across the incidents of between 1.30-4pm.

Thorpe Hesley, near Rotherham

“The description of the suspect is a white man, of medium build, and the victims all unanimously reported that the individual had ginger hair, which is quite distinctive.

“We believe we are looking for one suspect as the behaviour is the same in all incidents – the women are confronted by an individual exposing himself and committing an indecent act. He then runs off when they shout or go to phone or call for help.”