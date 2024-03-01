Police appeal for witnesses after Sheffield crash left elderly man with life-changing injuries
On Thursday (Feb 29) police were called to reports of a crash on Mansfield Road, Sheffield.
It was reported that a red Mini collided with a 74-year-old man at a pelican crossing and that the driver failed to stop at the scene.
The elderly man was taken to hospital where it was revealed he suffered life-changing injuries.
On Friday (March 1) the man remained in hospital in a stable condition.
Police arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and causing serious injury by careless driving.
South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
In a statement, they said: “Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the red Mini before or after the collision took place.
“We are also keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist our officers with their enquiries.
“If you saw what happened or have information that might help, please get in touch. You can pass information to us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.
"Footage can be sent to [email protected]. Please quote incident number 188 of 29 February 2024 when you get in touch.”
