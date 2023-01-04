News you can trust since 1754
Police appeal over suspected arson after 'object' set on fire and thrown at house in North Yorkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a suspected arson attack in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
3 minutes ago

North Yorkshire Police said a ‘object’ was set on fire and thrown at a house in Fifth Avenue, in Colburn, shortly after 1am on January 2. No one was injured but police have now released a CCTV in a bid to track down the culprits.

A statement from the force said: “If you saw anything suspicious in the area around this time or have any other information which could help our investigation, please get in touch. We're also hoping this CCTV image might jog someone's memory or that you may recognise the individual pictured as we believe they could have information which may help our investigation.

“They were seen in the area around the time of the incident dressed in grey clothing with their hood up.”

Police are appealing for information after an object was set on fire and thrown at a residential property on Fifth Avenue in Colburn
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and asking for 893 Eleanor Harder, or by emailing [email protected], quoting reference number 12230000600. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.