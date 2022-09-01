Police appeal to identify rogue quad biker who kicked officer off his motorcycle in Yorkshire village

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV of the man suspected of the assault has now been released following the incident on Sunday August 28 at around 5pm.

The rider was part of a group on quads and motorbikes who failed to stop for officers from an off-road nuisance vehicle patrol in Tickhill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: "They were followed an area of land to the rear of Cumberland Close in the Bircotes area. When approached by officers, the rider off one of the quad bikes kicked out at the officer, knocking him off his motorbike, before fleeing the scene.

The quad biker police want to identify

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?

"If you can help, information can be reported to us using our new live chat, online portal, or by calling 101. Our online portal can be accessed here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Please quote incident number 636 of 28 August."