Police arrested 17 people on Tuesday night after an attack at a pizza shop.

Officers were called to attend Enderby Road in Scunthorpe after they received a report at around 7pm alleging a man had entered a pizza shop and threatened the owner with a knife.

Officers were immediately deployed, and the man was subsequently arrested at his home address, police said.

However, an hour later police received reports that a large group of people had entered the same pizza shop on Enderby Road, wearing masks and armed with weapons.

A fight ensued and one man received serious injuries.

He is currently in hospital receiving treatment, police said.

A further 16 people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

All 17 remain in police custody whilst police continue enquiries.

Superintendent Paul Butler said: “We’re in the very early stages of our investigation, but we understand an incident of this nature is going to cause concern amongst the community.

“We will not tolerate violence such as this, and I want to offer my reassurance that we have a dedicated team of officers conducting a number of lines of enquiry as we look to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“People living in the area can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days, providing additional reassurance to local residents whilst our enquiries continue. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 458 of 7 November.