Police have still been unable to identify the body of a man whose skeleton lay beside a railway line in Hull for at least seven years.

The human remains were found on an embankment beside a freight line to the city’s docks three months ago, close to a public park, and police still do not know who the man is or how he died.

Images of personal effects found with the body, including a watch and keyring, have now been released by police.

British Transport Police said: “On Wednesday 7 December 2022, officers were called to reports of human bones found near Brackley Park in Hull. The area was cordoned off while specialist teams conducted a search of the scene and found the skeletal remains of one person, estimated to have been there for over seven years.

The New Zealand keyring and keys found with the body

“Following the results of a postmortem exam and extensive forensic enquiries, officers are today releasing details to help identify the person so they can inform their family.

“The bones are believed to belong to a male, at least 50 years of age, likely to be white, and 5’7 tall. Anthropological exams identified that they could be from the UK, Europe, Indian Subcontinent, North Africa, or Middle East.

“They were wearing size seven Hush Puppies shoes, dark brown trousers with a brown belt, a dark-coloured Henley and Knight jacket, and a grey and black striped jumper.

“In their possession, found at the scene, was a 'New Zealand' keyring with a kiwi bird image, and two Sekonda wristwatches.

One of the man's watches

“Detectives are hoping someone might recognise these items and come forward to assist their investigation, while they continue to undertake further forensic work and missing person enquiries to identify him, how he came to be at the location, and how he died.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 465 of 07/12/22.”