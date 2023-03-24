News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
2 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
7 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Police catch 'annoying' Land Rover owner who kept speeding through Yorkshire Dales ford with children in the back

North Yorkshire Police have dealt with the owner of a Land Rover who persistently drove dangerously through a ford with children in his car.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:18 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:18 GMT

Several people reported the same car after they saw it speeding through the Colburn Beck ford near Richmond, sometimes during the school run.

North Yorkshire Police’s Richmondshire team said: “A number of reports were received from members of the public in relation to a vehicle being driven in an inappropriate manner in the Colburn area. It was reported that the vehicle had been sighted a number of times speeding down Colburn Lane, and driving through a ford at speed dangerously. To make matters worse, this was happening on a morning at school drop-off times when the roads and area were busy with children walking to school. The driver was also reported to have young children in the vehicle whilst driving in this manner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This morning the vehicle was stopped on Colburn Lane by Inspector Martin Metcalfe. The owner was issued with a Section 59 warning due to the manner it was being driven. Should the vehicle be sighted again continuing to drive in this unacceptable way the warning provides the police with a power of seizure.

Most Popular
The Land Rover will be seized if it is spotted being driven dangerously again
The Land Rover will be seized if it is spotted being driven dangerously again
The Land Rover will be seized if it is spotted being driven dangerously again

"Due to the information passed to us by the public, the driver has been made aware that his behaviour will not be tolerated, and action has been taken. This information was passed to us whilst attending one of our many community engagement events.

"We rely on information from the public, you are our eyes and ears.”