Police catch 'annoying' Land Rover owner who kept speeding through Yorkshire Dales ford with children in the back

North Yorkshire Police have dealt with the owner of a Land Rover who persistently drove dangerously through a ford with children in his car.

Several people reported the same car after they saw it speeding through the Colburn Beck ford near Richmond, sometimes during the school run.

North Yorkshire Police’s Richmondshire team said: “A number of reports were received from members of the public in relation to a vehicle being driven in an inappropriate manner in the Colburn area. It was reported that the vehicle had been sighted a number of times speeding down Colburn Lane, and driving through a ford at speed dangerously. To make matters worse, this was happening on a morning at school drop-off times when the roads and area were busy with children walking to school. The driver was also reported to have young children in the vehicle whilst driving in this manner.

"This morning the vehicle was stopped on Colburn Lane by Inspector Martin Metcalfe. The owner was issued with a Section 59 warning due to the manner it was being driven. Should the vehicle be sighted again continuing to drive in this unacceptable way the warning provides the police with a power of seizure.

The Land Rover will be seized if it is spotted being driven dangerously again

"Due to the information passed to us by the public, the driver has been made aware that his behaviour will not be tolerated, and action has been taken. This information was passed to us whilst attending one of our many community engagement events.