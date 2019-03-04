Police catch Porsche doing 156mph down Yorkshire motorway

Have your say

A sports car driver was caught on camera by police speeding down the motorway - at a staggering 156MPH.

The driver of the Porsche 911 has been summoned to court after reaching the astonishing speed on the M180 on Sunday (March 2).

Police caught the driver doing 156mph

The brazen motorist ignored the national speed signs and instead drove at over double the limit.

Humberside Roads Policing Unit tweeted their astonishment.

They said: "The driver of a Porsche 911 thought it was acceptable to drive his sports car at 156mph on the M180 Brigg.

"Stopped and reported for summons to be dealt with at the magistrates court."

Drivers who exceed more than 100mph on a motorway could by charged with a Band C offence - leading to a huge fine of up to £1,000 or £2,500.

The offender could also receive six points on their licence and be disqualified from driving for between 7 and 56 days.