A statement read: “The body of a man has been found in Whitby and we're asking members of the public to stay away from the pier while we deal with the incident.

"The pier has been closed at Henrietta Street and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your co-operation.”

Whitby Pier and Harbour entrance