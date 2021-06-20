Police concerned for the welfare of missing 78-year-old York man Roger Gray

Roger Gray is missing from his home in Loxley Close, York.

Police are appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen him to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for the welfare of Roger and are appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen him to get in touch.

"It is believed Roger is wearing a blue quilted coat, and grey trousers.

"He left home in his car, a green Vauxhall Astra, registration number MJ17 UWU.