Police concerned for the welfare of missing 78-year-old York man Roger Gray

North Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing 78-year-old York man.

By Lucy Leeson
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th June 2021, 1:22 pm

Roger Gray is missing from his home in Loxley Close, York.

Police are appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen him to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for the welfare of Roger and are appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen him to get in touch.

"It is believed Roger is wearing a blue quilted coat, and grey trousers.

"He left home in his car, a green Vauxhall Astra, registration number MJ17 UWU.

"Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Roger, or his car, is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room."