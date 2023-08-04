Police confirm biker, 17, has been killed in collision with a lamp-post in Yorkshire

A 17-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a lamp-post in York.

The boy rider of the silver BMW died on Foxwood Lane in Foxwood at 7.40pm on August 3.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcyclist travelling along Foxwood Lane from the direction of Askham Lane, prior to the incident, to get in touch.

"We are also appealing to anyone who has dashcam or private CCTV footage of the motorcycle before the collision or of the collision.