All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Police confirm biker, 17, has been killed in collision with a lamp-post in Yorkshire

A 17-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a lamp-post in York.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST

The boy rider of the silver BMW died on Foxwood Lane in Foxwood at 7.40pm on August 3.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcyclist travelling along Foxwood Lane from the direction of Askham Lane, prior to the incident, to get in touch.

"We are also appealing to anyone who has dashcam or private CCTV footage of the motorcycle before the collision or of the collision.

"Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 press option 2 and ask for collar number 0165.”